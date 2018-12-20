Cuban Baseball Federation and MLB Reach Historic Agreement

Starting yesterday December 19, Cubans will be allowed to play in the American professional league without losing their residence in the island, nor their link with the Cuban baseball

Cuban players associated with the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB by its Spanish acronym) playing in the National Series and

the rest of the Cuban baseball competition system may be hired by any of the 30 teams of the MLB.

The FCB and MLB, with the consent of the MLB Players Association (MLBPA), signed the agreement that will allow the historic fact.

Starting yesterday December 19, Cubans will be able to perform in the American professional league without losing their residence in Cuba, nor their link with the Cuban baseball.

According to JIT, publication of the Cuban National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, the agreement is the result of three years of negotiation and guarantees a collaborative relationship, stable and not politicized, between MLB and FCB.

The note adds that the clauses are similar to those established by the MLB with the Japanese Professional Baseball League (NPB), the League of the South Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) and the Chinese Taipei Professional Baseball League (CPBL).

The text states that, under the agreement, FCB must release all players hired who are over 25 years of age and have six or more years of experience in the Cuban National Series.

“The FCB will receive a payment for the release fee, entirely independent of the contract that the player reaches. Additionally, it could release players who do not meet these requirements, who would be hired as amateurs in MLB”, the note says.

Cuban players who have migrated to third countries to try to get to MLB are also included in the agreement.

The contract does not imply a retroactive recognition of previous events and it is dedicated to the relationship established from the beginning of its application.

Thus, it contributes to curb crimes such as human trafficking, which for years has put at risk the lives of many young talents of Cuban baseball and their families.

The information also states that the agreement will have many positive impacts and it is an acknowledgment to Cuban sport, in particular to the quality of baseball, which generates high-level players every day, despite material limitations.