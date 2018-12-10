Cuban Athletes Win Women’s Basketball Tournament in El Salvador

Leidys Oquendo and Yamara Amargo became champions with the Santa Tecla BC club by beating 2-0 FAS in the final

The Santa Tecla won 76-73 the final game with highlight to PF Oquendo who had a double-double by scoring 30 points and 19 rebounds (was perfect 13-for-13 from the free throw line), while her teammate Amargo scored 8 units and grabbed 6 rebounds.

Cuban pivot Yayma Boulet shone by the losing side with a double-double by scoring 35 points.

In the first match of the final, won 100-81 by the current monarch, Oquendo stepped up with a triple-double by scoring 30 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists and Amargo chipped in 34 points and 8 rebounds, while Boulet responded with a double-double by scoring 25 points and 15 rebounds for FAS.

The also Cuban Rainel Panfet serves as head coach of the club that has now won three consecutive titles in the Central American nation.

Meanwhile, in the Spanish top flight competition, the Endesa League, Cuban pivot Javier Justiz scored 11 points in the 78-86 loss of his club Tecnyconta Zaragoza to the Obradorio and could not prevent the breaking of the four-game winning streak of his team.

In the previous match, Justiz scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in almost 25 minutes on the court in the 112-66 win over the Joventut.

Three other Cuban basketball players are enrolled in the newly started Argentina Men’s National League and they are PF Jasiel Rivero, who plays with the Boca Juniors; F Karel Guzman does it again with the Club Ciclista Olimpico; and PF Yoanki Mensia, who is only 21, is part of the roster of the Gimnasia y Esgrima of Comodoro Rivadavia.