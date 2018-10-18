Cuba Wins 4th Gold Medal in Youth Olympic Games

The gold medal was awarded to Jordan Diaz in the boy’s triple jump event. The Youth Olympic Games will come to a close today

Cuban Jordan Diaz won the gold medal in the boy’s triple jump event of the 3rd Youth Olympic Games running in Buenos

Aires, Argentina.

Diaz, junior world champion in Tampere, Finland, last July, earned the crown after reaching 17.04 meters in his first attempt of the second round, but as if his achievement was not enough, in the qualifying round, he scored 17.14m, thus breaking the record for this type of events which was of 16.37m and belonged to his compatriot Radames Fabar, set in the first edition of Singapore 2010.

He was escorted in the awards podium by Nigerian Ineh Oritsemeyiwa and Indian Praveen Chithravel, who were silver and bronze medalists, in that order.

In 2017, Diaz had also a very outstanding performance by becoming universal monarch in the youth championships held in Nairobi, Kenya, where he also set a world record for this category (17.30m).

So far, the Cuban delegation has won four gold and two bronze medals in this Youth Olympics, including three crowns in athletics which went to Melany Matheus, in the girl´s discus throwing event, Lester Lescay (men´s long jump) and the aforementioned of Diaz.

The other title was achieved by girl freestyle wrestler Milaymis Marin, while the bronze medalists were the boy judoka Nahomys Acosta and Alegna Osorio (girl´s hammer throwing).

In the previous edition of Nanjing, China, in 2014, Cuba finished 35th in the overall medal table by winning two gold, one silver and one bronze medals.