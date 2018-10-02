Cuba to Build a Bioelectric Plant and a Wind Farm with Indian Credit

The bioelectric plant is planned to be installed in the western Cuban province of Artemisa, while the wind farm (Río Seco 1) will be built in Holguín

Cuba will build a bioelectric plant, which will be associated with a sugar plant, and a 50 MW wind farm through a loan granted

by India, said today in New Delhi the Cuban Minister of Energy and Mines, Raul Garcia Barreiro, according to Prensa Latina.

The Minister attends together with the director of Renewable Energy of that ministry, Rosell Guerra, several events in New Delhi related to the initiative launched by India together with France, in the UN Conference on Climate Change COP21, of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), to promote the use of energy from the Sun and of which Cuba is a founding member country.

The bioelectric plant is planned to be installed on the grounds of the 30 de Noviembre sugar mill in the western Cuban province of Artemisa, while the wind farm (Río Seco 1) will be built in Holguín, in the northeast of the island, explained engineer Rosell Guerra.

Cuba began the construction of two wind farms, of 50 and 51 MW each, and now this credit granted by India will allow Cuba to build the third. The Caribbean nation also has a group of experimental wind farms of small capacity, but which also contribute energy to the national power grid.

Today the delegation headed by Minister García Barreiro held a meeting with ISA’s interim director general, Upendra Tripathy, and executives of Indian companies, belonging to the industrial sector of production of technologies for the use of renewable energy sources, at the headquarters of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), in the Indian capital.

The Cuban side presented the advances of the Caribbean country in the implementation of its policy of perspective development and business opportunity for Indian companies in the realization, fundamentally, of investments in bioelectric plants and solar photovoltaic and wind farms in Cuba.

Cuba aims to increase the use of clean energy to 24 percent of its

electricity generation by 2030.