Cuba Sends Condolences to Indonesia for Tsunami (+photos)

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed his condolences to Indonesia following the many lives lost in that country to a tsunami.

In a message on Twitter this Sunday, the Foreign Minister extended his wish to the families of the victims and the victims.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency confirmed 281 dead and more than 1,000 injured after the tsunami.

According to spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, 556 houses, nine hotels and 360 boats were destroyed.

Local seismologists pointed out as the cause of the phenomenon a landslide of the submarine soil in the Sonda Strait, caused by the activity of the Anak Krakatoa volcano.

On Saturday night the mountain expelled magma, rocks and a column of smoke more than half a kilometer high and it is believed that the vacuum created by that solid mass and other previous ones caused the tsunami, which was not warned by the alarm system and surprised many people on the coast.

