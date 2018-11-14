Cuba Seeks to Boost Commercial Relations and Cooperation With Britain

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel met a busy agenda this Tuesday in London during a stopover on his way back to Havana from the international tour made to several European and Asian countries

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez completed a busy agenda yesterday during a stopover in London, on his way back to Havana, as his international tour draws to a close.

He held a meeting with the Cuba Initiative group which emerged in 1995, as a result of the friendship between baroness Lady John and Fidel, to establish a constructive dialogue between the United Kingdom and Cuba.

David Maxim Triesman, co-president of the organization, shared the group’s intention to re-launch its efforts, “injecting new energy.”

He recalled the founding of the Initiative, which, he said, marked the beginning of a new, stronger relationship between business, education, culture, and sports with the Cuban government and other institutions.

Díaz-Canel also visited Westminster to interact with British Parliamentarians and later held a cordial meeting with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

During the evening, he met with activists from the Cuba Solidarity Campaign and trade union representatives, commenting, “We are here to reiterate to the British government that we will make an effort to increase and expand our ties.”

He reaffirmed that the U.S. blockade is the greatest obstacle to relations between the two countries and thanked the British government for its support of Cuba’s struggle against the hostile U.S. policy.

The Cuban President concluded, “What we have felt during this brief stay and these meetings is friendship and affection.”