Cuba Remembers Commander Ernesto Che Guevara

On occasion of the 51st anniversary of his death in Bolivia, Cubans remember on Tuesday Commander Ernesto Che Guevara (1928-1967), known worldwide for his internationalism and anti-imperialist thought.

The Argentine-Cuban leader was captured on October 8, 1967 in Quebrada del Yuro and taken to a school in La Higuera, where he was assassinated the following day.

Gary Prado, a captain in Bolivia’s elite battalion that arrested him, assured him that he would be tried by a court martial in Santa Cruz department, but the high command decided to kill him.

A Bolivian colonel and a Cuban working for the Central Intelligence Agency arrived in the place where Che and his companions were located and gave the order to shoot them as quickly as possible.

A Bolivian soldier executed the order on October 9, 1967, according to historical notes.

Che’s remains were buried in Vallegrande for 30 years, until June 28, 1997, when his remains and those of six other companions were discovered.

On July 12, 1997, Che’s remains were transferred to Havana and later in solemn tribute of the Cuban people; they were deposited on October 17 at the Ernesto Che Guevara Memorial Complex, in central Villa Clara.

Ernesto Che Guevara was a great military strategist and a skilled guerrilla fighter.