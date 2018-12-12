Cuba Readies for 16th ALBA-TCP Summit

The upcoming summit will commemorate the foundational moment, December 14, 2004, and the group’s initiators, Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez

ALBA-TCP is important at a time when “dark forces long for the return of neocolonialism, because division came to our continent with colonialism, along with racism, the culture of division, and war”.

These were the words expressed by David Choquehuanca, secretary general of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP,) in an interview with Prensa Latina, a few days before another anniversary of the bloc’s founding.

The upcoming XVI Summit of heads of state and government will commemorate the foundational moment, December 14, 2004, and the group’s initiators, Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez, “two visionary brothers,” Choquehuanca stated.

This past November, the XVII session of the bloc’s Political Council met in Managua, Nicaragua, where the commitment was reiterated to work for Latin American and Caribbean unity, strengthening this unity within diversity.

This body agreed to hold the Summit in Havana, an emblematic site for regional integration, where the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace was approved by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) on January 29, 2014.