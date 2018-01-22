Cuba maintains its firm commitment to Latin American and Caribbean unity and integration to achieve the development and well-being of our peoples, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said this Monday in Santiago de Chile.

Speaking at the II Ministerial Meeting of the Forum Community of Latin

American and Caribbean States (Celac)-China, Rodriguez said that in that

endeavor Celac members will continue to promote relations with that Asian

nation.

We appreciate the importance of continuing to strengthen the bonds of

cooperation and friendship within the framework of the Celac-China Forum,

based on the opportunities it offers to take on the challenges of a complex

global scenario, he said.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry published in its Twitter account moments of the

intervention of the Rodriguez, who recalled that Cuba has the privilege of

being the first country in Latin America to establish diplomatic relations

with China.

A tweet refers that within the framework of the Forum, the Cuban foreign

minister met Monday with Luis Videgaray, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of

Mexico, and together they reviewed the bilateral agenda, the regional issues

of interest and the current situation of Celac-China.

The account of the Cuban Foreign Ministry reported that as part of an

intense day of bilateral meetings, Rodriguez also met with the Minister of

Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of Ecuador, María Fernanda Espinosa.

The Celac-China Forum, whose first edition was held in January 2015 in

Beijing, is one of the most important cooperation spaces with extra-regional

partners in the Community.

According to official sources, currently Latin America and the Caribbean is

the second destination of Chinese investments, after Asia, while that Asian

country has established itself as the second commercial partner of the

region.