Cuba President Praises Meeting with British Minister

Busy days of productive work have characterized the international tour conducted by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, who after concluding his official visit to Laos, made a stop-over in London on his way back to Havana, Monday morning, and met with Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer and second ranking leader of the British government.

Later in the evening, Díaz-Canel, and the delegation accompanying him, visited the Cuban embassy to meet with diplomatic personnel, where the President congratulated staff for the work they do building support for Cuba and opposition to the U.S. blockade, evidenced in the recent UN vote condemning the hostile U.S. policy.