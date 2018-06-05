Cuba President Meets with American Personalities

Granma

5 June, 2018

díaz canel with american visitors
During the meeting, possible cooperative efforts of mutual interest were discussed. (Photo: Yoerky Sánchez).

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez received U.S. Senator Jeff Flake and Google executive Eric Emerson Schmidt

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, yesterday June 4, received U.S. Senator Jeff Flake and Google executive Eric Emerson Schmidt.

During the meeting, the three discussed the state of bilateral relations between Cuba and the United States, as well as possible cooperative efforts of mutual interest.

Accompanying the distinguished guests was the U.S. chargé de affaires in Cuba, his Excellency Philip Goldberg.

Also present on the Cuban side were Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, and the ministry’s director general for the United States, Carlos Fernández de Cossío Domínguez.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Founded on January 4, 1979  |  Copyright ©2018   |   ISSN 9664-1277