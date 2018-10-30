Cuba President Holds Official Talks with Panamanian Peer

During the cordial meeting both leaders talked about the good status of bilateral relations and prospects of cooperation, foreign investment and trade

Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez received on Monday his Panamanian counterpart, his Excellency Juan Carlos Varela Rodríguez, who is on an official visit to Cuba.

During the cordial meeting both leaders talked about the good status of bilateral relations and prospects of cooperation, foreign investment and trade.

Díaz-Canel thanked Panama for its support for the Cuban resolution presented each year at the UN General Assembly against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade on the island. They also addressed other issues on regional and international interest.

Upon his arrival, the Panamanian leader paid homage to Cuban national hero José Martí, and he visited Havana´s Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and the ‘Solidarity with Panama’ school, an educational institution of national reference designed for the care of children with disabilities or special education needs from preschool to ninth grade.