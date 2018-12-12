Cuba President Condemns US Accusations against the Island

The Cuban leader described U.S. discourse as hypocritical, dishonest, and indicative of double standards

The President of Cuba’s Councils of State and Ministers condemned in a tweet the document published by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on December 10, in which he accuses the Cuban government of violating human rights.

The Cuban leader described U.S. discourse on this issue as hypocritical, dishonest, and indicative of double standards, emphasizing that the U.S. has no moral authority whatsoever to talk about the issue, when it has imposed a prolonged economic, commercial, and financial blockade on Cuba, which constitutes a massive, cruel violation of human rights.

“While others export weapons and wars, Cuba shares knowledge and services. Our doctors and teachers have illuminated, and are illuminating, remote regions. Our currency is solidarity,” Díaz-Canel insisted.