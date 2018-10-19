Cuba President Arrives in Camagüey for Governmental Visit

Díaz-Canel arrived in this territory after having paid a similar governmental visit to the province of Ciego de Avila



Shortly after 3:00pm, yesterday October 18, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, president of Cuba’s Councils of State and Ministers, arrived in the municipality of Florida, from where he began a two-day working visit to Camaguey, accompanied by a government delegation.

His first stop was at the Urbana Lope Recio Loynaz Secondary School, where students were about to end their day.

In a far from formal environment, Díaz-Canel conversed with ninth-graders about the quality of the teaching-learning process and the amount of time they spend on independent study, in addition to questions like how they get to school and weekend recreational opportunities in their communities.

Next, the President headed to the General Manuel Piti Fajardo Hospital, where Director Francisco Sánchez Martínez outlined the seven areas of service provided here, the center’s main accomplishments, and work underway to maintain and repair facilities.

With a population of more than 120,000 residents, the municipality of Florida has a health care system that additionally includes a pediatric hospital, two polyclinics, 63 community family doctor’s offices, two elder rest homes, a maternal center, a neighborhood center for older adults, and a dental clinic, he reported.

Upon hearing that all facilities have received some kind of constructive improvement this year, Díaz-Canel insisted on the importance of medical personnel, patients, and families working together to care for the installations and preserve all that has been repaired.

He conveyed a similar message to neighbors who assembled outside of both the school and the hospital to greet him, saying that the government is focused on the population’s priorities and needs, but that the active participation of the citizenry is needed to deal with accumulated problems.