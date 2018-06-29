Cuba Parliament to Hold First Ordinary Session

This will be the first ordinary session of the National Assembly of the People’s Power (Parliament) since it was installed last April 19

The National Assembly of People´s Power, the Cuban Parliament, has been convened to hold the first ordinary session of its 9th legislature on July 21.

The call, published by Granma is signed by parliament´s speaker Esteban Lazo Hernandez

This is the parliament´s first ordinary session since it was installed last April 19. According to the call, the Assembly´s permanent committees will gather to study the draft of the Constitution on the 18, 19 and 20 of July before the plenary session.

The legislative body met in an extraordinary session last June 2. During that session, the parliament elected a 33-member committee headed by Raul Castro, the First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, to work on the draft of the Constitution.