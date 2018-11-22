Cuba: Lisandra Llaudy Leads American Continental Chess Championship

This event, underway in the Colombian city of Envigado, grants a ticket for the next Women’s World Championship

Cuban WIM Lisandra Llaudy remains leader of the 2018 Women’s American Continental Chess Championship, which grants in the Colombian city of Envigado a ticket for the next Women’s World Championship.

In the last round, which was a double-header, Llaudy first lost to Argentine WIM Maria Fernandez, but in the afternoon she beat Cuban-born American WIM Thalia Cervantes, according to the website www.chess-results.com .

After six rounds, the current Cuban monarch appears on top of the standings with 4.5 points, tied with three other players but with better tiebreaker than Fernandez, Peruvian WGM Deysi Cori and Cuban-born Paraguayan WIM Jennifer Perez, in that order.

This quartet is followed by another group of five players amounting four units which includes Colombian WIM Ingris Rivera, Argentine WIM Guadalupe Besso, Ecuadoran WFM Anahi Ortiz and Cubans WGM Yaniet Marrero and WFM Yoana Gonzalez.

Three other Cubans attend this tournament and they are WGM Maritza Arribas, who ranks 12th, WIM Tania Miranda (13th) and WIM Ana Flavia Roca (18th) and they all amass 3 points.

Peruvian Cori, only player with more than 2,400 Elo points and first seed of the contest, will be Llaudy´s opponent today in the seventh round.

The 2018 Women’s American Continental Chess Championship is a 9-Round Swiss tournament which, in addition to the ticket to the next women’s WC, also qualifies for direct titles and norms, including the WGM title for 1st place and the WIM title for 2nd and 3rd seats.