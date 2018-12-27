Cuba Appoints Members of the National Electoral Commission

The members of the National Electoral Commission, presided over by Alina Balseiro Gutiérrez, will take office on December 28

The State Council, pursuant to the provisions of Law No. 72 of October 29, 1992, “Electoral Law,” and in accordance with the

call issued by the National Assembly of People’s Power, has agreed to appoint the seventeen members of the National Electoral Commission responsible for the referendum, through which Cuban citizens with electoral rights will ratify the new Constitution of the Republic.

The provincial, municipal, district and special electoral commissions will be appointed and constituted between January 4 and 13, 2019.