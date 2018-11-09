Cuba and Vietnam for Strengthening Cooperation Links

Miguel Diaz-Canel was received by Nguyen Phu Trong, secretary general of the Communist Party and president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam



Miguel Díaz-Canel, president of the Councils of State and Ministers, described as excellent the meetings with the highest

Vietnamese authorities, in which the will to raise the level of economic relations to the level of political relations is ratified.

The Cuban president made the statements in his profile in the social network Twitter, in which he pointed out that his official visit to Vietnam is a means to strengthen relations with this country in Southeast Asia, where he arrived on Thursday, from the People’s Republic of China.

Díaz-Canel also said that there is much to learn from our Vietnamese brothers, winners of wars, blockades and also from the inheritances of underdevelopment, with exemplary work, creativity and discipline.

The President of the Caribbean nation was received by Nguyen Phu Trong, secretary general of the Communist Party and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in the Presidential Palace, with whom he held official conversations, in which he ratified the special and historical character of the ties, characterized by brotherhood and solidarity between both parties,

governments and peoples.

This Friday the two leaders signed a new trade agreement between the two countries to promote cooperation in various sectors, according to Prensa Latina.

Diaz-Canel was also received by Nguyen Xuan Phuc, prime minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngam, president of the National Assembly of that Asian country, in addition to exchanging with members of the Friendship Association.

On behalf of the people of Cuba, the President received, in the Presidential Palace, the order Ho Chi Minh, from the hands of Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary General of the Communist Party and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Diaz-Canel stated that he interpreted this gesture as one more Cuban, in the name of his people and with the well-known humility of the Cuban leaders.

In addition to the program of official meetings, the Caribbean leader visited historical and cultural sites, such as the mausoleum that holds the remains of Ho Chi Minh, to whom he offered a heartfelt tribute and the Monument to the Heroes and Martyrs of War.

In his agenda in Vietnam Diaz-Canel has planned a meeting with businessmen and visit Ho Chi Minh City.