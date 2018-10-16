Cuba: American Airlines Sign Contract with Havanatur S.A.

The new agreement is a key step that will continue to strengthen the position of the American airline as a leader in Cuba

Havanatur S.A. and American Airlines (AA) signed a new commercial contract, in effect from Monday, whereby the Cuban tour operator begins to sell tickets from the US airline through its more than 80 offices around the country.

The agreement was signed at the Xanadu Mansion, in Varadero Beach, during a meeting attended by American Airlines executives such as Alfredo Gonzalez, managing director for the Caribbean; Ramon Jimenez, manager in Cuba; Domenico Matinata, senior sales manager for Florida and the Caribbean; and Marvin Alvarez, Caribbean sales manager.

The Havanatur officials present in the event were Ivonne Carballo, Havanatur Varadero general director; Erick Gomez, director of Air Operations; and Magdalena Muñoz, responsible for the airlines commercial area.

Jimenez expressed his company’s pride by its growth in the Caribbean island, recalled that a flight between Havana and Miami has recently been operating, and at the same time he announced, for the next year, the inauguration of a daily route that will link Miami and Santiago de Cuba, sixth AA´s

destination in Cuba.

He also described the new agreement with Havanatur S.A. as a key step that will continue to strengthen the position of the American airline as a leader in Cuba.

AA operates 10 daily flights to Cuba from Miami to Havana, Camagüey, Holguin, Santa Clara and Varadero, and from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Havana.