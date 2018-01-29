Colombian President Suspends Peace Talks with ELN

Peace talks between the Colombian government and the ELN destabilized following attacks that took place over the weekend

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has announced that the fifth cycle of talks with the National Liberation Army, ELN, scheduled for the next few days, is suspended until the ELN “shows coherence.”

“My patience and that of the Colombian people have their limits,” Santos said. “I will continue working for peace until the last day of my life.”

Santos added that law enforcement officials have been instructed to “maintain force against armed groups operating outside the law.”

Armed suspects reportedly led three bomb attacks against police stations across the South American country that killed seven and wounded dozens more, Reuters reported.

Five police officers were killed and more than 40 wounded in a bombing in Barranquilla, located in northern Colombia. Two more officers died while another was wounded Saturday in Bolivar province. Finally, another attack took place roughly four hours later in Soledad, injuring five police officers and one civilian.

The country’s Ministry of National Defense has blamed ELN rebels for the attacks. Meanwhile, President Juan Manuel Santos’s administration is weighing the future of peace talks with the guerrilla group, which has participated in dialogue with the government for almost a year.

Both parties agreed to a ceasefire last October, but it came to an end earlier this month.

Following the attacks, Santos showed signs of reevaluating the peace talks.

“Since this morning, I have been meeting with Dr. Gustavo Bell analyzing the situation with the ELN and from La Palma I will make a statement on this subject,” he wrote on Twitter Monday.

“I want to clarify that the rapid action of authorities and public forces has allowed the capture of one suspect of the attack in Barranquilla. The alleged ELN communiqué is being confirmed,” he wrote hours earlier.

The ELN has announced that it would support a new ceasefire, but that its armed struggle against the government would continue in the absence of one.