Cuba: Children’s Home is Honorary Member of Pastor for Peace Caravan

The House for Children without Parental Care located in the town of Boniato, Santiago de Cuba, received the recognition during a visit made by the members of the Caravan



During their visit to the House for Children without Parental Care located in the town of Boniato, Santiago de Cuba, the representatives of the 29th Pastors for Peace Caravan decided to name the institution “Honorary Member of the Caravan”, for the excellent work in infant care.

Gail Walker, daughter of Lucius Walker, founder of the Caravan, was admired and pleased with the Cuban system for the protection of these children, the individualized and loving care provided to them, and the constant monitoring of their needs even when they leave the home, either to return to their original families or to be adopted.

Mrs. Walker said she was very impressed with the Cuban government’s commitment to children because although in her country there are good people who try to help, most of the times the children are left in the system and don’t get an adequate follow-up. “It’s beautiful what they do in this place”, she added referring to the House.

The other members of the group were also surprised by the priority the government gives to the children, and by the natural and easy way in which they communicated with them. “The kids look good, healthy, happy”, said one of the caravanistas who spent his childhood in an American orphanage and confessed that the difference was huge.

The Caravan made a donation of medicines and some toys to the home, in order to continue their work of solidarity with the Cuban people. “When someone talks to me wrong about Cuba, all I can say is ‘Go and check it out yourself’. This kind of good stuff is not published there, you have to come and see it”, said Gail Walker.

Source: http://www.sierramaestra.cu

Translation: Escambray