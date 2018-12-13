Central Committee of the Party Discusses Draft Constitution

The plenary recognized the hard work carried out to gather the opinions of the population



Chaired by its First Secretary, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, the VIII Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, worked for two days on the analysis of the Draft Constitution of the Republic of Cuba, resulting from the process of popular consultation, which will be presented to the deputies in the next session of the National Assembly of People’s Power, at which time all the details will be offered to the Cuban people.

The Plenary recognized the hard work carried out to gather the opinions of the population and extended a congratulations to those who participated in the organization and assurance of the process, among them the duos who guided the more than 133 thousand assemblies held throughout the country; the comrades responsible for the compilation and analysis of the proposals; and

in particular the group commissioned by the National Assembly of People’s Power for the drafting of the Draft Constitution.

Raul said that the data collected with criteria from all sectors of our society constitute a valuable working document that must be kept and used. It has been a magnificent position of our population that prepared and contributed many ideas to enrich the debate and the project, he considered.

Homero Acosta Álvarez, Secretary of the Council of State, gave a detailed explanation of the fundamental aspects of the popular consultation and of the draft Constitution that resulted from it.

He commented that throughout this process, expressions of praise were reiterated for the democratic character of the consultation, as well as satisfaction for the importance that the State has given to the population’s criteria. He highlighted the active participation of the people, which became a true constituent.

More than 8.9 million Cubans took part in the meetings, where more than 1,700,000 interventions were made. It was pointed out that all the opinions have been carefully analyzed and have had a high significance in the elaboration of the new document.

The meeting was attended by members of councils of state and ministers as guests.