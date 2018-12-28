Baseball Managers Chose Reinforcements for 58th Playoffs

The final playoff of the 58th SNB will start next January 4 th with the match Las Tunas vs. Ciego de Avila

The teams of Las Tunas, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara and Ciego de Avila swelled their respective rosters last night during the election of three reinforcements each with view to the playoffs of the

58th Cuban National Baseball Series (SNB by its Spanish acronym).

Pablo Civil, Las Tunas manager, opted in first choice for Matanzas LHP Yoanni Yera, who led the competition in strikeouts until he refused to continue playing with Holguin due to disagreements with the management of that side.

In rounds two and three, Civil chose RHP Erlis Casanova and slugger Guillermo Aviles to round off a list of high qualitative players.

Meanwhile, Sancti Spiritus picked out in the first instance to Pinar del Rio RHP Frank Medina, who served as reinforcement for Industriales, to then add IF Yordan Manduley and catcher Oscar Valdes, necessary pieces of the team coached by Jose R. Delgado.

Others who armed themselves well were the Villa Clara Oranges when importing OF Stayler Hernandez, IF Yunior Paumier and RHP Wilson Paredes to feed the hopes of accessing the throne, elusive for the representatives of this territory since 2013.

Finally, the Ciego de Avila Tigers demanded the services of RHP Raidel Martinez and switch-hitter utility Oscar Colas, both experienced in the Japanese professional baseball; the latter can play in the outfield, 1B, as well as pitching; in addition to 1B/DH Yordanis Samon.

The final playoff of the 58th SNB will start next January 4 th with the match Las Tunas vs. Ciego de Avila and a day later will begin the other semifinal between Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara.