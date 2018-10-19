Assange Files Charges against Ecuador Government

This comes nearly seven months after Ecuador threatened to remove protections for Assange, and to essentially restrict his access to the rest of the world

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has filed a lawsuit accusing the Ecuadorean government of violating his fundamental rights, his lawyer told a news conference Friday.

This comes nearly seven months after Ecuador threatened to remove protections for Assange, and to essentially restrict his access to the rest of the world by refusing him the audience of journalists and human rights organizations.

Assange’s lawyers are also challenging the legality of the Ecuadorean government’s “special protocol” which they say makes the founder of Wikileaks’ political asylum contingent upon his censorship.