Andrés Manuel López Obrador, New President of Mexico

López Obrador received the most votes for President ever in the country’s recent history and achieved a majority in the two chambers of Congress

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, known as AMLO, is the first-born of an extended family, born November 13, 1953 in Tepetitán, state of Tabasco. He studied at the Autonomous University of Mexico, graduating in Political Science and Public Administration.

According to teleSUR, López Obrador was head of the Federal District’s government from 2000 through 2005, and ran for President twice before, in 2006 and 2012.

López Obrador received the most votes for President ever in the country’s recent history and achieved a majority in the two chambers of Congress, something that has not happened for almost 20 years.

His political origins were in the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in the 70s.

CNN recalled that he was an unsuccessful candidate for governor in this era, leaving the PRI before the election to join the ranks of the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD).

In 1994, he repeated his quest for the governor’s office in the state of Tabasco, again without success, and in 1996 and 1999 ran for President as the PRD candidate.

During the period 2000-2005, as previously mentioned, he served as mayor of Mexico City, where he was obliged to struggle against opposition conspiracies.

In 2014, he founded the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the political framework which supported his most recent bid for the Presidency.

Attending López Obrador’s inauguration ceremony were several dignitaries from abroad, including Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of Cuba’s Councils of State and Ministers.