An Office to Preserve the City of Sancti Spíritus

The Council of Ministers approved, through Decree No. 346 of this year, the creation of the Office of the Conservator of this village



After more than two decades of aspirations and proposals, the Council of Ministers has finally approved, through Decree No. 346 of this year, the creation of the Office of the Conservator of the city of Sancti Spíritus.

Among the main duties of this institution we can mention the preservation of the material and spiritual memory of the city, the formulation and proposal of city-planning ordering, the protection of the tangible and intangible values of the village, and the encouragement of revenues for the restoration and protection of the so-called Priority Area for the Conservation, among others.

“We are proposing to the Council of the Provincial Administration —to which the Office is subordinated— to take action on about 165 hectares, including the Historic Center, an area that includes in general the evolution of the city”, said Roberto Vitlloch, director of the Provincial Office of Monuments and Historic Sites at the Provincial Heritage Center.

According to Vitlloch, the new institution will function as a budgeted unit with differentiated treatment, based on the contribution established by the Ministry of Finance and Prices for legal persons not subordinated to the Office and for natural persons who carry out their economic activity in this area.

The Decree also establishes that self-employed workers who ask to perform their activities within the limits of this area need the authorization of the Conservator.