36th Cruz del Sur Brigade to Join Cuba Revolution Celebrations

Friends from Australia and New Zealand, who form the 36 Southern Cross Solidarity with Cuba Brigade, along with members of the 62nd contingent of the Nordic Brigade, will celebrate with Cubans the First of January, the 60th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution.

Some 20 activists make up the first of these groups, and this Friday they will begin their program of activities at the Julio Antonio Mella international camp in Caimito, Artemisa, where they will coincide for a few days with the more than 40 members of the group made up of Swedes, Danes and representatives from the United Kingdom.

The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) reported that the “Southern Cross” will participate on January 8 in the event in Ciudad Libertad for the 60th anniversary of the entry of Fidel and the Freedom Caravan to Havana in 1959, and in similar celebrations that will take place earlier in Ciego de Ávila and Santa Clara, a city where they will pay tribute to Che.

Until January 15, 2019, brigadistas from Australia and New Zealand will stay in Cuba where they will carry out volunteer work in agricultural areas and attend conferences on Cuba-United States relations, democracy in Cuba, the process of computerization of society, and the updating of the country’s

economic model.

They will also attend the gala of the Cuban National Ballet dedicated to the anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, and will hold meetings with Cuban internationalist doctors, combatants and representatives of political and mass organizations.

Other special moments of the program are the sports race “Brigadistas contra el bloqueo” and visits to museums, historical places and work centers.

The Nordic brigade will end its stay in Cuba on January 3, according to the ICAP note.