17th ALBA-TCP Summit to be Held in Havana, Cuba

Havana will host the 17th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), slated for December.

The announcement was made at the closing session of that bloc’s Political Council meeting that wound up on Thursday in Managua.

Participants at the event pledged their commitment to Latin American and Caribbean unity and reaffirmed the need to strengthen unity in diversity.

Attending ministers and heads of delegations of the Alliance member countries adopted a statement in which they rejected the attempts by the U.S. administration to resuscitate the ‘Monroe Doctrine,’ which they described as unacceptable political justification of interventionism and imperialist domination in the region.

Participants also ratified their unconditional support to Nicaragua, Venezuela, Bolivia and Cuba, countries that have been the target known how to resist the imperial strategy of destabilization.

During the meeting in Managua, delegates analyzed the situation in the region, as well as proposals, actions and decisions on bloc’s agenda for the period 2019-2020.

Founded in 2004, ALBA-TCP is an integration platform for the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, with an emphasis on solidarity, complementarity, justice and cooperation.