Around 5,000 members of the Young Communist League will lead this year’s May Day march in Sancti Spíritus, an event which according to organizers encapsulates the unity of the Cuban people and commitment of the island’s youth to the revolutionary process.

Following the youths will be workers affiliated with the Construction Trade Union and agricultural sector, which have achieved outstanding results regarding the fulfillment of their respective plans and efforts to maximize efficiency through the “Por las sendas del triunfo” program, an initiative promoted by the Cuban Workers’ Federation (CTC) in the province.

Meanwhile, collateral activities are being held in the lead up to May Day, with a total of 38 taking place through April 28 across neighborhoods and sugar mills, as well as plenary sessions by trade unions.

May Day celebrations will not conclude on the 1st, as senior trade union officials reported that voluntary work initiatives are set to take place from the 3rd to the 6th, in order to contribute toward fulfilling production plans and supporting hygiene and sanitary measures.

As well as trade unionists, May Day celebrations will also see the participation of campesinos, homemakers, students and the wider society, according to representatives of the CTC in the province.

Oslidia López Martínez, a member of the CTC provincial secretariat, explained that every workplace will be undertaking activities in honor of May Day, including recognizing outstanding and efficient members of staff across production and service sectors, as well as organizing mass blood donations.