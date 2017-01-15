The Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, located in the district of Bodrum, in the southwestern Aegean Region of Turkey, has been set for restitution

Renowned Danish archaeologist Professor Poul Pedersen and his assistant, Professor John Lund, will be in charge of the restoration works.

Some actions have been already taken by the Mediterranean Countries Academy Foundation, headed by Özay Kartal, which seek to shed light on the district’s 5,000-year-old history.



Professor Pederson expressed his willingness to support the foundation in all the works to be carried out for the discovery of artifacts underground and the revival of the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus.

According to Özay Kartal, there are many locals in Bodrum who don’t know that the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus is listed as one of the Seven Wonders of the World. That is why its restitution is a priority for the foundation.

With information from http://www.hurriyetdailynews.com