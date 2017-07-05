A project has been announced aimed at designating separate railway carriages for women on intra-city trains

The populous Turkish city of Bursa has announced a project aimed at designating separate railway carriages for women on intra-city trains, so that they travel more comfortable.

According to the mayor of that city, Recep Altepe, the issue is not that men and women can no longer be in the same wagon. “It’s just a matter of comfort since Bursa ranks first in terms of quality of life in Turkey, and 20th in the world, so this kind of transport is an option for citizens”, he said.

The new regulation, which is expected to be extended to 40 more stations in the near future, is also in practice in Europe, the United States and Japan.

The new project has received positive feedback from several factions of society, and is aimed at making Bursa a city of “quality and tranquility”, added the Mayor.

Source: http://www.hurriyetdailynews.com