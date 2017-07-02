The 5th Ibero-American Shooting Championship held in El Salvador could not have gone better for Sancti Spiritus athlete Eglys de la Cruz Farfán, the queen of the competition.

According to Julio Hernandez, national commissioner of the sport, in addition to the three gold and four silver medals that confirm her as top prize winner in these contests, de la Cruz has now set more than one record.

She won in the individual 3×20 rifle contest, setting a record of 446.9 points, and also in the team competition (693 units) in a modality that made her the only female Cuban shooter to win an Olympic medal in Beijing 2008, where she was awarded the bronze medal.