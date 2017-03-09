The agenda for today’s meeting includes a joint conference with representatives from Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment and the Mariel Special Development Zone

The High Level Segment of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS-AEC) is being held today, March 9 in Havana’s Tryp Habana Libre hotel, where documents to be presented to the Ministerial Council taking place March 10, will be discussed.

The 22nd Ordinary Meeting of the ACS Ministerial Council, of which Cuba is president pro tempore, will contribute toward revitalizing the mechanism, founded in 1994.

The High Level Segment is taking place a day after the bloc’s First Cooperation Conference, during which six projects geared toward sectors such as air-sea transportation and combating climate change, were presented.

According to ACS-AEC Secretary General, June Soomer, one of the most popular projects focused on the erosion of sandy coastlines, and received support from the majority of member states.

The Conference, the first of its kind organized by the regional mechanism founded in Cartagena de Indias in 1994, represented an opportunity to promote cooperation.

