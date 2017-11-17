On the occasion of the celebration, renowned Cuban Orthopedic Dr. Alfredo Braulio Ceballos Mesa donated a guayabera shirt to the collection treasured in this city

Some 300 researches related to diseases and medical procedures will be debated, among other topics, in the Al Servicio de la Vida (At the Service of Life) scientific workshop, underway at the Camilo Cienfuegos General Hospital of Sancti Spiritus.

Like every year, a forum is held to commemorate the foundation of the civil hospital of this central Cuban city, which will be celebrating this month the 118th anniversary of its creation.



The forum, sponsored by the Provincial Council of Scientific Societies, will be focused this year on orthopedics topics mainly minimally invasive surgery and hip fracture.

Dr. Omar Moreno Bravo, vice president of the organizing committee, told ACN about a parallel scientific meeting on pathological anatomy and psychiatry and two symposiums: one about the quality of medical care and patient safety, and another about hemorrhagic fevers of viral origin.

According to the program, the forum will be concluded this Saturday, when the Al Servicio de la Vida Distinction will be granted to personalities and workers who have dedicated their efforts to Cuban public health.