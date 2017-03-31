On the occasion of the anniversaries of the José Martí Pioneers’Organization and the Young Communist League, the Youth Computing and Electronics Clubs of Sancti Spiritus have announced two special tweet days on March 31st and April 1st.

This mobilization in social networks will extend to all cities of the country to highlight the role of Cuban children and youth in the construction of socialism. The messages will be accompanied by the hashtags @UJCCuba55, #NuestroChe and #CubaesNuestra, among others.

The world will know about the actions of the new generations of Cubans who will pay homage to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, as well as the arguments that validate youth support for the Revolution.

From the headquarters of the Youth Computing and Electronics Clubs of Sancti Spiritus, messages of joy and commitment will be launched to commemorate the 56th anniversary of the pionners’ organization and 55th of the youth league.

With information from Radio Sancti Spiritus.