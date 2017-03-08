March arrives every year leaving behind the cold days of the benevolent Cuban winter. This month brings warmth, not only because the sun shines brighter, and we received the mild influence of the northern streams, but also because during its first days we feel the energizing influence of women, the only human beings capable of thinking in the heart, acting for the emotion and winning by love.

Without the active and lucid presence of women, life would be less attractive and joyful. They are present in every moment, in every activity, and in every task because they are all protagonists and inspiration.

If the power of the moral can be assumed by force, then women must be considered infinitely strong and superior to men. It is our greatest desire to be able to count on them now and forever.

Taken from http://intranet.uniss.edu.cu/ and translated by Escambray