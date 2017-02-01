Sancti Spíritus becomes the first Cuban territory to use Heberferon, a drug created by the Center of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) to fight skin cáncer, after the results obtained in the clinical trials which led to the cure or remission of the disease in several groups of patients.

According to the latest statistical records, skin cancer —the one with the highest incidence in the territory in recent years— continues to rise rapidly in this province, where more than 3 600 cases have been reported.