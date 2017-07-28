Images of Fidel Castro preside over the commemorations in Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)
One year after having deserved the venue of the national commemoration on the occasion of the Moncada anniversary, the province of Sancti Spíritus consolidates its main socio-economic results.
Several works were concluded in this territory over the past year as a result of the strategy of repair and maintenance endorsed by the Economic and Social Policy Guidelines of the Party and the Revolution.
Large Investments Welcomed 26th of July in Sancti Spiritus
The surgical unit of the hospital of Trinidad received tangible benefits. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)
Several investments were carried out in Sur del Jíbaro Agroindustrial Enterprise. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)
In Cabaiguán a center was opened for the processing, classification and distribution of the tobacco layer. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)
The recovery of the Grill Caribe in Trinidad is among the works carried out in the tourism secor. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)
The Imaging Department of Camilo Cienfuegos provincial Hospital benefited from new equipment. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)
The Oscar Fernández Morera Art Gallery was reopened after renovation. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)
In the municipality of Yaguajay the Pig Production Center was created. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)
The city of Sancti Spiritus received new transportation facilities. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)
The Camilo Cienfuiegos Street of the town of Taguasco was recently renovated. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)
Cabaiguán Maternity Home has been provided with more comfort. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)
A modern mattress factory was opened in the town of Fomento. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)
The reconstruction of the Pepito Tey Primary School is among the main works in the municipality of Trinidad. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)
Outside view of the Banco Popular de Ahorro (Bank) of La Sierpe municipality. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)