Sancti Spíritus finished in the first place among the Cuban provinces that participated in the National Cycling Classic, which was run between Guantánamo and Havana, and was attended by nearly a hundred cyclists.

The previous preparation of the competitors, the collective work and their commitment, were highlighted as the key aspects that led to success, said Mario Pujols, provincial commissioner of this sport in the territory.

Pujols pointed out that Sancti Spíritus competitors defined their position in the mountain race. They were second in the ascent to the Gran Piedra, and first in the climb to Topes de Collantes.

Joel Solenzal scored the most outstanding performance when placing himself second in the individual ranking, 3.15 minutes behind the race leader, Pedro Portuondo. Solenzal was also second in the mountain, with 19 points, behind Yasmani Balmaceda, from the province of Artemisa.

This is the third time that Sancti Spiritus cyclists win the first place in the national classics of cycling.