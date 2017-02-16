All prize winning works are available for purchase through February 19 at the Big-tent Bookstore in Havana’s San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress

Ten titles were the deserving winners of the Readers Prize awarded by the Cuban Book Institute, presented this year to the highest selling works between January 2016 and January 2017, sales of which surpassed 70% of their first printing.

All prize winning works are available for purchase through February 19 at the Big-tent Bookstore in Havana’s San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress, official site of the International Book Fair, and then through the end of April, in the fairs held across the island’s 15 provincial capitals.

Prize winning books:

Grand Prize: Raúl Castro. Un hombre en Revolución, by Nikolai S. Leonov. Editorial Capitán San Luis.

“For being the book which according to its distribution figures saw the highest number of sales in the shortest time; and for being a work which reveals the life, commitment, and multifaceted personality of one of the leaders of the Cuban Revolution, seen through a friendship of more than half a century, that was cemented during a trip to Mexico with the author of the book.”