Raúl Holds Talks with Colombian President

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 . . 0  
Raul and Samtos talked about the positive state of bilateral relations. (Taken from en.granma.cu)

In a cordial conversation, the two leaders discussed about the process underway to implement the peace accords in Colombia

Army Raúl Castro Ruz, President of Cuba’s Councils of State and Ministers, yesterday morning, July 17, received the President of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos Calderón, who is making an official visit to the country.

In a cordial conversation, the two leaders discussed the positive state of bilateral relations, the process underway to implement the peace accords in Colombia, as well as other issues on the international agenda.

Accompanying the distinguished visitor was Foreign Minister María Ángela Holguín Cuéllar, and other members of the delegation.

Also participating on the Cuban side was Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, minister of Foreign Relations, and other individuals.

