Newspaper from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba

Spanish . RSS  . Site Map
Escambray on Facebook Escambray on Twitter Escambray on Flickr RSS Feed

Inicio » June 2017 » Cuba, Top news/

Raul Castro Meets with Visiting Bolivian Foreign Minister

.
Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 . . 0  
escambray today, raul castro, bruno rodriguez parrilla, cuba-bolivia relations

They also tackled international situation and specifically on the Latin American region. (Photo taken from http://en.granma.cu/)

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed on the excellent state of the bilateral relations and on the potential to develop them even further

Cuban President Army General Raul Castro received Tuesday afternoon Fernando Huanacuni Mamani, foreign minister of Bolivia, who is on an official visit to Cuba.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed on the excellent state of the bilateral relations and on the potential to develop them even further. They also tackled international situation and specifically on the Latin American region.

Minister Huanacuni was accompanied by the Bolivian Health Minister Ariana Campero Navas.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Health Minister Roberto Morales were also present.

Published under: , , , ,

Make a comment
Escambray reserves the right to moderate comments which are disrespectful, offensive, vulgar, or that attempt against the dignity of either a person or a social group.

The mandatory fields are marked.