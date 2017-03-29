With the presence of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz and his sister Enma, the ashes of Agustina del Carmen Castro Ruz, were laid to rest this Tuesday, March 28, in the family’s mausoleum in Birán

Two of Agustina’s sons carried her urn to the mausoleum. Then, in a fond farewell, her relatives laid roses at the site. It was a simple and intimate ceremony for the youngest of the seven children of the marriage of Ángel Castro and Lina Ruz, who passed away on Sunday in Havana aged 78.