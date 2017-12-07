Raul Castro Attends 6th CARICOM-Cuba Summit

President Raúl Castro will be also attending the Third Sitting of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Assembly

Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of the Councils of State and Ministers arrived in Antigua and Barbuda, December 7, on an official visit to the country to attend the 6th CARICOM-Cuba Summit, to take place December 8.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, received the Cuban President and accompanying delegation at Antigua’s Saint John’s International Airport.

The Cuban delegation includes Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, ministers of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca; Minister of Tourism, Manuel Marrero; and Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, Elba Rosa Pérez, as well as Major General Ramon Pardo Guerra, National Civil Defense chief of staff; Inés María Chapman, director of the National Hydraulic Resources Institute; Deputy Foreign Minister Rogelio Sierra; and Cuban Ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda, Gustavo Veliz.