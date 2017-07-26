Army General Raul Castro, First Secretary of the Central Coimmittee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Council of State and Ministers, presides over the central activity to mark the 64th anniversary of the attacks of the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes garrisons, being celebrated in the provisional Revolution Square of Pinar del Rio city.

The main speech of the commemoration will be delivered by the Second Secretary of Cuban Communist Party, Jose Ramon Machado Ventura. Thousands of Pinar del Rio people are attending the ceremony, along with the main Cuban leaders and hundreds of foreign guests.

A cultural gala was held yesterday night at the Jose Jacinto Milanes Theater, in that western Cuban city.

This is the third time in history that the Cuban westernmost province is appointed as venue of the main celebration of July 26. This time it was as a well-deserved recognition for the good results in agriculture, mining and education.