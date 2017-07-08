Cuban President Raul Castro received on Friday in Havana his Gabonese counterpart Ali Bongo Ondimba who is currently on an official visit to Cuba

In a friendly atmosphere, both leaders discussed the excellent state of bilateral relations and ratified their commitment to expand and diversify the existing cooperation ties especially in the fields of health and formation of human resources. Both Presidents also discussed issues of interests on the international scene.

Gabon’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Pacome Moubelet-Boubeya, as well as other members of the official delegation accompanied the Head of State.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and other members of the island’s delegation were also present during the meeting.