The most native music and dances of the Canary Islands, performed by the Danza Isleña Portadora de Pozas, will participate in the XXVII Festival La Huella de España (Spain Footprint Festival), to take place April 6-10, in Havana.

In this, its third presentation in the prestigious international event, the group will present the show Desde Canarias a Cabaiguán (From The Canary Islands to Cabaiguán). The members of this dance group are acknowledged for being the only ones in Cuba who practice a tradition which has almost dissapeared, even in its territory of origin.

According to Felicia Vilma Estepa Valdivia, director of the folk group, the proposal tells of the influence of migratory waves on the town of Cabaiguan, in the central province of Sancti Spiritus.

The Danza Isleña Portadora de Pozas has been considered as heritage of the Canary Islands culture in America.