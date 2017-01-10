The Cuban First Vice President heads the island’s delegation to the inauguration ceremony of recently re-elected President Daniel Ortega and V.P. Rosario Murillo

First Vice President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez reaffirmed in Managua today, January 10, that Nicaragua can always count on the unconditional support, friendship, solidarity, and cooperation of the Cuban people, government, and Revolution.

It is a pleasure for us to again visit this land of lakes and volcanoes, that we love and appreciate so much, First Vice President Miguel Díaz-Canel said upon his arrival in Managua, to participate in the inauguration ceremony of recently re-elected President Daniel Ortega and V.P. Rosario Murillo.

Díaz-Canel said that he was conveying the warm, committed message in the name of the Cuban People and President Raúl Castro, on the occasion of this historic event, saying, that Cuba shares the jubilation of Nicaragua, because this victory is for all of Latin America and the Caribbean as well, and for the good of our peoples, integration, unity, and peace in the region.

Participating in the Cuban delegation are Mercedes López Acea, a Council of State vice president and member of the Communist Party of Cuba’s Political Bureau; Rogelio Sierra Díaz, deputy Foreign Minister; and Cuban ambassador in Nicaragua, Juan Carlos Hernández.

Ortega and Murillo are taking office for the period 2017-2022, with a commitment to strengthening peace, security, and stability in the country.

The inauguration ceremony will take place in the emblematic Plaza de la Revolución, located in Managua’s central historic district, with several heads of state, and important representatives from governments, political parties, movements, and international bodies on hand.