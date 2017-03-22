New Transport Service for the Sick in Sancti Spíritus
A new transportation service is now available in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba, for those patients who need to travel from local municipalities to the health care units located in the provincial capital.
Pedro Julio García, director of the Integrated Medical Emergency System in the territory, told ACN that this benefit is offered to those who do not need to travel in ambulances to attend doctors appointments, undergo procedures or diagnostic tests.