Lula was found guilty of accepting bribes from the engineering firm OAS in the form of a beachfront apartment in Guaruja

Lawyers for the former Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva have filed their first appeal against the ruling handed down last Wednesday by Judge Sergio Moro.

Judge Sergio Moro, who has been spearheading Brazil’s sprawling corruption investigation known as Operation Car Wash, found Lula guilty of accepting bribes from the engineering firm OAS in the form of a beachfront apartment in Guaruja.

The defense cites a series of “omissions in the case files” which need to be considered.

Moro said the apartment was worth a total of US$691,000, including an extensive renovation undertaken to Lula and his late wife Marisa Leticia’s specifications.

Lula’s legal team said the documents which were presented to the court and disregarded by the judge, including quotes from witness statements regarding certificates which would prove that the real owner of the property is still the construction company.

After Moro answers these questions, Lula’s lawyers say will appeal to a court of second instance.

Speaking at a Workers’ Party meeting in Sao Paulo, the former Brazilian President has continued to insist that there is no evidence to justify his conviction and maintained that the conviction is politically motivated.

He said “As long as (prosecutors and judges) have not proven anything against me, I’m going to be criss-crossing the country for you”, as his supporters chanted “Lula: Warrior of the Brazilian people!”

Taken from http://www.telesurtv.net/english